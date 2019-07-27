ED to retain custody of IMA’s Mansoor Khan till August 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The designated court for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has extended the police custody of managing director of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), Mohammed Mansoor Khan to August 1. Mansoor has been in the custody of Enforcement Directorate, Bengaluru zonal unit, since he was brought to the city on July 20. He was arrested by the ED’s Delhi unit from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi soon after he had landed from Dubai.

Mansoor was produced before the PMLA court and remanded to ED custody till July 23. On the request of the agency the court had given an extension of three days, which ended on July 25. “The ED had on Thursday again requested the court to extend Mansoor’s custody for further interrogation till August 1, which was granted.

He is co-operating and has given strong leads, which need to be followed. The agency is also questioning his relatives, wives, auditors and other directors, who were earlier summoned by the ED,” said an official source. Meanwhile, the SIT, which booked Mansoor under cheating and breach of trust for an alleged fraud of Rs 2,000 crore will have to wait for Mansoor’s custody till then. The maximum period of police custody of a suspect cannot be extended for more than 15 days in a single case.

Mansoor’s interrogation is being supervised by the central unit of ED. “It is an important case and if investigated properly, may lead to important disclosure and seizure of many more properties and assets, which were fraudulently acquired by IMA,” added the officer.