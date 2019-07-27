Plantation drive to educate youth on biodiversity of lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, which falls on July 28, Actionaid and NTT DATA are conducting a plantation drive at Doddakallasandra Lake on July 27. Student volunteers from Silicon City College, Konanakunte, will be oriented on trees and they will be planting saplings, which will include nectar bearing, fruit bearing and habitat support in order to contribute to improving the biodiversity of Doddakallasandra Lake.

The objective of the programme is to orient youth from urban areas on different tree species and how it can be a habitat for birds in the lake environment. They will be encouraged to grow trees as it contributes to enriching the ecosystem and contribute to the environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, climate amelioration, conserving water, preserving soil.