Home Cities Bengaluru

Chinese TBMs to take Metro further

4 tunnel boring machines are required for the section from Vellara Junction to Pottery Town

Published: 28th July 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of a tunnel boring machine at Majestic South Shaft

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: China will play a role in putting in place the infrastructure for Namma Metro’s Phase-II. The contract to supply four Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) for the underground section from Vellara Junction to Pottery Town is all set to be given to China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited (CRCHI), said sources. 

The 5.5km underground stretch is part of the 13 km underground corridor of the Nagavara-Gottigere Line. While the six TBMs for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation’s Phase-I underground corridor were purchased from Japan, Germany, US and Italy, Phase-II will mark the debut of a Chinese firm, said a source. “CRCHI is a global name in TBMs and make nearly 300 of them annually,” he added. 

Larsen and Toubro Limited has been awarded the contracts for two out of four packages on the Gottigere Line: Vellara Junction to Shivaji Nagar (Package 2) for Rs 1329 crore and Shivaji Nagar to Pottery Town (Package 3) for Rs 1299 crore. The China-built TBMs will be deployed for both these packages. “Each TBM will cost anywhere between Rs 70 and Rs 75 crore. They will be shipped from China to our nearest port, mostly Chennai,” the source added. 

They are almost similar to the two machines shipped from Japan for Phase I, which were instrumental in carrying out tunnelling work between Kempegowda and Cubbon Road Metro stations. The breakdown of Godavari TBM, which delayed Phase-I project by more than a year, is not likely to be repeated. 

“A few spare parts are also being purchased along with the TBMs so that any problems can be set right immediately without waiting for them to arrive from abroad,” the source said. Explaining the proposed tunnelling plan as of now, another source said that the stretch has five stations-Vellara Junction, M G Road, Shivaji Nagar, Bamboo Bazaar and Pottery Town. “The machines will carry out boring work from one end to its first point, from Vellara Junction to MG Road. The machines will then be dismantled and brought to the surface so that the M G Road station can be put in place.

A similar procedure will be carried out from the other end, from Pottery Town towards Bamboo Bazaar,” he said. 

After each station, a vertical shaft will be created to bring the machine up to the ground level. “While contractors for Chennai and Jaipur Metro have carried out underground tunnelling for the entire stretch, it will be done only in phases for Bangalore Metro. Doing it at one stretch would increase costs enormously,” the source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Namma Metro China bengaluru Bangalore Metro bmrcl
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp