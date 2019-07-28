Safer rakes now on Bengaluru-Mysuru route   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aesthetically pleasing, energy-efficient and superior braking performance are the big pluses of the new rakes being introduced for a pair of passenger trains on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route from Saturday.

It is for the first time that these superior Multiple Electric Maintenance Unit (MEMU) coaches are being launched in Indian Railways.



According to an official release, the conventional rake of KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU (Train no. 06575/06576) is being replaced with three-phase ‘Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor’ rakes that will have air springs in Secondary Suspension.

“The air suspension monitoring system offers a jerk-free journey for passengers while the air-conditioned driver cabin will ensure comfort for the loco-pilot,” the release said.



These are manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory at Perambur in Tamil Nadu. Run only using electricity, a MEMU train is more eco-friendly and offers a speedy acceleration after ignition when compared with the diesel-run multiple unit train.



Wider windows, Passenger Announcement System, LED display screens inside coaches, CCTV camera at the entrance, LED lights, more hanging straps for passengers and stainless steel toilets are other important passenger-friendly features.

Speaking of the advanced features of this specific train model, the release said, “This MEMU is supported by regenerative braking system to save upto 35% energy. It is manufactured with stainless steel coach body and has aerodynamically shaped stainless steel front end nose for reduced air resistance, thereby saving energy.”