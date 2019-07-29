Home Cities Bengaluru

Fell at home, not during raid: Bar girl

The case of the bar girl falling down from the pub on Residency Road three days ago has taken a new turn.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The case of the bar girl falling down from the pub on Residency Road three days ago has taken a new turn. According to Ashok Nagar police station officials, the woman fell in her house, and in absence of any memo from the hospital or pub, there was no investigation done.

A senior police officer from the West Division, however, said that even though there has been no formal complaint, Ashoknagar police station officials met the girl and took a statement. “She told cops that she fell down in her house while having a party. She did not wish to share  details.” She had fractured her legs in the incident, and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A 25-year-old dancer from North India had apparently fallen down from the fourth floor of a pub on July 25. The photo of her getting treatment at a private hospital went viral on Saturday, and the buzz was that the pub dancer panicked on hearing about the police raid and injured while escaping. 
An assistant commissioner police from Central Crime Branch said that a special enquiry squad was at the pub when the girl fell down. “The team immediately left the pub when the pub staff rushed the woman to a nearby hospital.” 

