Meet discusses indigenous gas turbine engines

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the background of the indigenous aero engine -- the GTX-35VS Kaveri -- being developed and tested to be put to use in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) in the country, gas turbine engine enthusiasts from various government bodies on Saturday got together to discuss the status and preparedness of indigenous gas turbine engines in India.

Society of Advancement of Aerospace Propulsion president T Mohan Rao said, “An integrated body of management agencies, designers, production agencies, airworthiness certification agencies and a finance and policy making body was needed to steer the initiative of building Indian aero-gas turbine engine. ”

“Such a body would guide and control mega projects to make timely and accurate decisions, ensure course corrections and steer national programmes of magnitude and importance,” he added.