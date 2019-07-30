Bengaluru man kills self after wife asks him to quit alcohol

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old auto driver committed suicide by hanging himself at his house at KP Agrahara on Sunday.

The wife of the deceased said he was upset over repeated requests from her to quit drinking alcohol. The deceased, identified as Krishna, was staying at Mariyanapalya with his wife and two children.

A police officer said Krishna’s wife Suneetha, a domestic help, returned home and found the body. Krishna didn’t leave behind any suicide note. Suneetha stated before the police that he was addicted to alcohol and the couple used to quarrel over this. Upset over this, he may have killed himself.

HELPLINE

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from 10 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday, and the 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available round the clock.