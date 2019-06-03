Husband circulates wife’s nude pictures, blackmails for dowry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman went to the police seeking action against her husband who allegedly sent her nude pictures to his friends and blackmailed her for dowry. Sushma (name changed), a resident of Brundavanagar, has filed a complaint with Basavangudi Women’s Police Station against her husband Rajesh, 34, (name changed), a businessman, her mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

In her complaint, Sushma told the police that she got married to Rajesh in 2010. Her parents paid Rajesh a dowry of Rs 2.5 lakh and 150 grams of gold jewellery. Rajesh stayed in Sushma’s house for the first two years and after the birth of their baby girl, they shifted to Brundavananagar. His mother and brother too lived with them there.

The husband, who is an alcoholic, also used to allegedly force his minor daughter to smoke and forcibly made her consume alcohol while having parties with his friends in the house. The husband also allegedly assaulted his wife, leaving her severely injured while seeking more money from his in-laws who reportedly paid him around Rs 4 lakh recently besides sending him Rs 10,000. Only after moving to Brundavanagar, Sushma learnt that Rajesh had extra-marital affairs with a couple of women. All the trouble started when she questioned him about his illicit affairs. Rajesh would beat her and harass her for dowry.

He told her that if she wanted to live with him she had to get money from her parents. Sushma told the police that Rajesh would force her to pose for nudes and send them to his friends. In order to cover his extra marital affairs, he allegedly blamed her of having illicit relationships with his friends.Unable to bear the harassment, Sushma approached the police and insisted to register an FIR and take action against her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law.