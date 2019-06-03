Home Cities Bengaluru

Husband circulates wife’s nude pictures, blackmails for dowry

A 29-year-old woman went to the police seeking action against her husband who allegedly sent her nude pictures to his friends and blackmailed her for dowry. 

Published: 03rd June 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 29-year-old woman went to the police seeking action against her husband who allegedly sent her nude pictures to his friends and blackmailed her for dowry. Sushma (name changed), a resident of Brundavanagar, has filed a complaint with Basavangudi Women’s Police Station against her husband Rajesh, 34, (name changed), a businessman, her mother-in-law and brother-in-law. 

In her complaint, Sushma told the police that she got married to Rajesh in 2010. Her parents paid Rajesh a dowry of Rs 2.5 lakh and 150 grams of gold jewellery. Rajesh stayed in Sushma’s house for the first two years and after the birth of their baby girl, they shifted to Brundavananagar. His mother and brother too lived with them there. 

The husband, who is an alcoholic, also used to allegedly force his minor daughter to smoke and forcibly made her consume alcohol while having parties with his friends in the house. The husband also allegedly assaulted his wife, leaving her severely injured while seeking more money from his in-laws who reportedly paid him around Rs 4 lakh recently besides sending him Rs 10,000. Only after moving to Brundavanagar, Sushma learnt that Rajesh had extra-marital affairs with a couple of women. All the trouble started when she questioned him about his illicit affairs. Rajesh would beat her and harass her for dowry. 

He told her that if she wanted to live with him she had to get money from her parents. Sushma told the police that Rajesh would force her to pose for nudes and send them to his friends. In order to cover his extra marital affairs, he allegedly blamed her of having illicit relationships with his friends.Unable to bear the harassment, Sushma approached the police and insisted to register an FIR and take action against her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
nude pictures blackmail dowry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp