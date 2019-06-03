Home Cities Bengaluru

Power of two: Setting stage for a dual act

The story of Cassandra’s curse is a popular Greek tragedy. Cursed by Atlas, Cassandra had the gift of sight but no one would believe any of the predictions made by her.

Published: 03rd June 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Eva Mathews
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  The story of Cassandra’s curse is a popular Greek tragedy. Cursed by Atlas, Cassandra had the gift of sight but no one would believe any of the predictions made by her. Aeons later, the same tale has turned out to be the inspiration behind theatre artist Sheila Govindaraj’s upcoming production ‘Fair is Foul and Foul is Fair’. The hour-long play is a blend of two performing arts – theatre and Bharatanatyam dance – that tells a story of Rosa and Vydehi, two women who have been shaped by the circumstances around them and possess opposite personalities.

Ramaa Venugopalan (L), Sheila Govindaraj |
Pic: Pushkar V

It also revolves around the firing carried out in Thoothukudi by cops, in 2018, to depict the treatment of women in society and the perils of patriarchy.Bouffon, art of mockery, is an interesting technique used in the play. The characters would mock the habits of men they have come across, said Govindaraj, who quit her corporate job to pursue theatre. She believes that the show can be watched by people of all age groups as it is a mere reflection of the society.

“The title denotes the idea of two sides to everything. We’ve tried to communicate tragedy and politics through the different lives of the characters,” she added. The play was devised by Govindaraj, along with Spatica Ramanujam, who is a full-time theatre artiste and Ramaa Venugopalan, a professional Bharatnatyam dancer. Govindaraj and Ramanujam founded the Mukhamugham Theatre group five years ago.

“This is a minimalistic play with just two characters,” said Venugopalan who plays Vydehi, a tame Brahmin girl. “It is difficult to seamlessly bring two deep art forms on a single platform. We have put together many creative units and let the story reveal itself,” she added.

Rosa, played by Spatica, is a spontaneous character. The artiste believes that the pragmatism attached to her character is challenging. “This is the first time I have taken a role like this. Rosa, being a carefree soul, ends up taking responsibility towards the end. This shift in her character took time and effort to adopt,” she said, adding that while she usually performs devised plays, this is the first time she will play a spontaneous character.

The trio seeks to experiment with different theatre spaces to showcase their play. “Bengaluru is a good space to try out different forms of theatre. People are open to new things,” said Govindaraj.The play will be staged at Seva Sadan, Malleswaram on June 6. Two more shows will follow on June 8 and June 15, at Vyoma Arts Space, JP Nagar, and Swastika School of Dance and Music, Jakkur Layout, respectively. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dual act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp