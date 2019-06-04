Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man 'kills' son in 'family suicide' pact; Daughter records video

As neighbours rushed hearing his daughter's screams, the man told them that his wife and son had ended their lives.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Driven by debt, a man allegedly killed his 12-year old son in a suspected family suicide pact here that was recorded by his daughter on a mobile phone, police said.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested Sunday within hours of the incident in which his wife also ended her life as a video showing him hanging his son from a ceiling fan at their house surfaced.

He along with his wife had decided to end their lives along with their 17-year-old daughter and the son following pressure by some neighbours to pay back debt, police said.

After the man hanged his son, his wife ended her life in a similar manner, they said.

According to police, as the man turned to his daughter, the girl is said to have raised an alarm.

As neighbours rushed hearing his daughter's screams, the man told them that his wife and son had ended their lives.

On questioning the daughter, police said they came to know about the suicide pact.

Police said, they have arrested the man, against whom a case of murder has been registered.

A case has also been registered under section 306 of IPC (abetment of suicide) against five neighbours, all of whom have also been arrested, they added.

