Bengaluru: Mangoes bring sweet success to Post office

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deploying four mini-vans across the city, with drivers earmarked only for delivery of mangoes ordered online, the Bangalore Postal Division is taking its new business of despatch of the popular fruit to the doorsteps of consumers quite seriously. Its award-winning delivery staffers, who work till 9.30pm daily, have been given the responsibility to ensure prompt delivery. The final week of May saw India Post’s business with the king of fruits take off quite swiftly following a pilot run from mid-May.

Col. Arvind Varma, Postmaster General, Bengaluru Region, told CE, “We received 515 cartons for despatch last week, with each box containing 3kg of the organic variety. The demand for home delivery is expected to peak in the coming weeks, as people are slowly becoming aware of such a facility in the city.”

The post office was approached by Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd to assist in the delivery process.

“The assurance of good revenue for the mango farmers gave the department immense motivation to enter this venture. Instead of getting Rs 100 for each kg of mango supplied by them, the farmers now get Rs 300 per kg. The middlemen who pocketed a large percentage of money have now been eliminated in the process,” Varma said. The initiative offers good business potential for the postal department as well. “We are assured of Rs 80 as delivery charges per box,” Varma added.

A separate room at the General Post Office has been created only to house the mango cartons. It has been covered with mesh so that the fruits get good aeration. There have been instances when the customer is not at home and the boxes are brought back undelivered. “The mangoes need to be stored properly until the despatch is done the following day,” he said, adding that the delivery is done on all days except Sunday.

While the Mango Corporation facilitates delivery of the mangoes at the GPO, sometimes farmers prefer to come in person with large sacks. Among the numerous happy customers who have availed the service is Pradeep Dwarkanath, a software engineer at SAP Labs, who lives at Rajarajeshwari Nagar. “I booked 6kg mangoes online and go the delivery within three days. The taste was good and so was the packaging. Only one improvisation needs to be created, and that is the ability to track the consignment,” he said.

The mangoes can be booked at https://karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in.

King of fruits at your door

● Bangalore Postal Division began its pilot project to deliver mangoes in mid-May

● 515 cartons were received for despatch last week

● Each box contains 3kg of organic variety of mangoes

● Orders can be placed online