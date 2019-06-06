Home Cities Bengaluru

Alternative road to reach Bengaluru airport to open in a week

After a delay of over two months over the initially promised deadline, the new South Access Road will open for all vehicles heading to the Kempe Gowda International Airport in a week’s time.

Published: 06th June 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a delay of over two months over the initially promised deadline, the new South Access Road will open for all vehicles heading to the Kempegowda International Airport in a week’s time. The opening of this road, which runs parallel to the existing Main Access Road, becomes a necessity as the present Main Access Road (MAR) leading to the airport will be closed for traffic shortly.

The closure is being effected as the MAR will be expanded from the existing four-lane one to a ten-lane road, with five lanes in each direction. The roads are being widened to facilitate the vehicular traffic expected on account of the massive passenger flow estimated at the airport when the Second Terminal becomes operational.  

Briefing newspersons in connection with the greenery work being undertaken at KIA, Deputy Chief Project Manager of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), Raja Kavar said, “The alternative road to the airport is set to open in a week’s time.”A BIAL spokesperson confirmed the development stating that specific details with clear pictorial representations will be released to guide the public shortly. 

According to an airport source who explained the new route, vehicles from the City approaching the airport need to take a right and then the left at the roundabout to reach this road to touch the airport. During an interaction with the media in January, Chief Executive Officer of airport operator, BIAL, Hari Marar was confident that the South Access Road will become operational from April 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp