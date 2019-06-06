Alternative road to reach Bengaluru airport to open in a week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a delay of over two months over the initially promised deadline, the new South Access Road will open for all vehicles heading to the Kempegowda International Airport in a week’s time. The opening of this road, which runs parallel to the existing Main Access Road, becomes a necessity as the present Main Access Road (MAR) leading to the airport will be closed for traffic shortly.

The closure is being effected as the MAR will be expanded from the existing four-lane one to a ten-lane road, with five lanes in each direction. The roads are being widened to facilitate the vehicular traffic expected on account of the massive passenger flow estimated at the airport when the Second Terminal becomes operational.

Briefing newspersons in connection with the greenery work being undertaken at KIA, Deputy Chief Project Manager of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), Raja Kavar said, “The alternative road to the airport is set to open in a week’s time.”A BIAL spokesperson confirmed the development stating that specific details with clear pictorial representations will be released to guide the public shortly.

According to an airport source who explained the new route, vehicles from the City approaching the airport need to take a right and then the left at the roundabout to reach this road to touch the airport. During an interaction with the media in January, Chief Executive Officer of airport operator, BIAL, Hari Marar was confident that the South Access Road will become operational from April 1.