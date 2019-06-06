Home Cities Bengaluru

Builder, 15 others cheat bank of Rs 9.39 crore in Bengaluru

A builder from the city, in collusion with 15 others, has allegedly cheated the State Bank of India (SBI) to the tune of Rs 9.39 crore.

Published: 06th June 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A builder from the city, in collusion with 15 others, has allegedly cheated the State Bank of India (SBI) to the tune of Rs 9.39 crore. The Economic Offences Branch of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chennai, has registered an FIR against the builder N D Ravi, a resident of Malleswaram, and 15 others. However, the CBI Special Court granted anticipatory bail to Ravi, imposing certain conditions.

According to the complaint filed by Assistant Manager S G Manjunath, SBI, Retail Asset Credit Processing Centre (RACPC), Lalbagh, Ravi entered into a Joint Development Agreement on January 17, 2013, with the landowners, proposing to construct 132 flats in 7 blocks at Seegehalli in Whitefield. 

Ravi, an SBI customer, introduced them to the bank and they subsequently opened their accounts with the bank. Having applied for housing loans in SBI, the 15 accused bought apartments from the ‘Garden Residency’ project. 

Income Tax returns and salary certificates of the accused, based on which the loans were fixed, were found to be fabricated. Hence the fraud was reported to the RBI on August 3, 2018. When confronted, the accused builder admitted to diverting funds, which were being used towards another project being developed by him. It was found that pre-EMIs were being paid by the builder and hence, the accounts were not Non Performing Assets for some time. 

How the fraud came to light
On January 2018, due to some fraud cases detected across banks, a red alert was sounded and a combing operation of all loan accounts was carried out in banks. It was then found that the addresses and workplace details mentioned in the loan documents of all the 15 borrowers were wrong. Only four of the 15 borrowers were available in the given addresses, but none of them were employed in the offices as per the details submitted to the bank. Two of those borrowers were also sanctioned car loans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru crime fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp