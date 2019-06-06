What gets you out of bed every morning?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bizarre as it may seem, death! The fact that one morning I will not get an opportunity to get out of bed and do anything is a driver to value the present day. This approach has built a unique clarity in what I value in life. It has set me on the path to discover new things and fills my life with excitement. Also, the deep understanding of ‘there is no destination but only a journey’ helps me get out of the bed.

And mornings are the most potent times of the day for me. They help me recharge, reset and restart. An early morning badminton game and an hour of no-rules play with my kids make the mornings meditative. With good ‘me time’ making up the rest of the morning before work, I am at my pro-active best.

When other parts of the day are mostly about responding and reacting, I use my alone time every morning to connect deeply with what I want to do and prioritise the agenda for the day.- Sampreeth Reddy Samala, founder and CEO, Worldview Education

What drives me the most every day is the desire to do something big and unmeasurable; to keep solving problems of the business every day and the terror of missing an opportunity. The urge to be the among the top 10,000 people in this world is very strong and every day when I get up, I think about how I can reach there. That drives me to solve everyday problems at work.

I am excited about new possibilities, getting things right and becoming better than who I was yesterday. I

believe a lot in what I am doing. The minute I open my eyes in the morning, I acknowledge all the reasons to get up and start my day with enthusiasm, purpose and joy.- Mudit Vijayvergiya, co-founder, Curofy

I am a spiritual person. What gets me out of bed is also what keeps me grounded and down to earth. Once I plug into the matrix my day is a blur of reports from different regions, investor meetings, strategising to scale the venture etc. There’s always someone to catch up with at any given time.

Our supply chain for raw food produces, such as fish, meat, vegetables or other food products are extremely fragmented - from the producers to the consumers. While middlemen are valuable in most cases, their understanding of food safety and cold chain storage isn’t thorough.

This leads to the problem of adding chemical preservatives to extend the shelf life of products. Finding a solution to this problem drives me to get out of bed; it gives me a sense of purpose. What makes doing all of this easier is the fact that the work we do uplifts the lives of fisherman and farmers by eliminating the middlemen out of the system. It makes it easier for me to sleep at night and wake up the next day with a clean conscience.- Shan Kadavil, CEO, FreshToHome