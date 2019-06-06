Home Cities Bengaluru

What gets you out of bed every morning?

And mornings are the most potent times of the day for me.

Published: 06th June 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bizarre as it may seem, death! The fact that one morning I will not get an opportunity to get out of bed and do anything is a driver to value the present day. This approach has built a unique clarity in what I value in life. It has set me on the path to discover new things and fills my life with excitement. Also, the deep understanding of ‘there is no destination but only a journey’ helps me get out of the bed.

And mornings are the most potent times of the day for me. They help me recharge, reset and restart. An early morning badminton game and an hour of no-rules play with my kids make the mornings meditative. With good ‘me time’ making up the rest of the morning before work, I am at my pro-active best.

When other parts of the day are mostly about responding and reacting, I use my alone time every morning to connect deeply with what I want to do and prioritise the agenda for the day.- Sampreeth Reddy Samala, founder and CEO, Worldview Education

What drives me the most every day is the desire to do something big and unmeasurable; to keep solving problems of the business every day and the terror of missing an opportunity. The urge to be the among the top 10,000 people in this world is very strong and every day when I get up, I think about how I can reach there. That drives me to solve everyday problems at work.

I am excited about new possibilities, getting things right and becoming better than who I was yesterday. I 
believe a lot in what I am doing. The minute I open my eyes in the morning, I acknowledge all the reasons to get up and start my day with enthusiasm, purpose and joy.- Mudit Vijayvergiya, co-founder, Curofy

I am a spiritual person. What gets me out of bed is also what keeps me grounded and down to earth. Once I plug into the matrix my day is a blur of reports from different regions, investor meetings, strategising to scale the venture etc. There’s always someone to catch up with at any given time.  

Our supply chain for raw food produces, such as fish, meat, vegetables or other food products are extremely fragmented - from the producers to the consumers. While middlemen are valuable in most cases, their understanding of food safety and cold chain storage isn’t thorough.

This leads to the problem of adding chemical preservatives to extend the shelf life of products. Finding a solution to this problem drives me to get out of bed; it gives me a sense of purpose. What makes doing all of this easier is the fact that the work we do uplifts the lives of fisherman and farmers by eliminating the middlemen out of the system. It makes it easier for me to sleep at night and wake up the next day with a clean conscience.- Shan Kadavil, CEO, FreshToHome

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp