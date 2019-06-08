Home Cities Bengaluru

Armed with online Bharatanatyam lessons, London-based techie comes home to perform   

Her love towards Indian classical dance was so huge that sitting in London, she has learned the complex Bharatanatyam dance form through Skype from a guru in Mysuru.

Published: 08th June 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By K Rathna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Her love towards Indian classical dance was so huge that sitting in London, she has learned the complex Bharatanatyam dance form through Skype from a guru in Mysuru. The dancing skills of 28-year-old Bhuvaneshwari Praveen have been fine-tuned by Guru Vidushi Mithra Naveen of Nada Vidyalaya Academy of Music and Dance. Bhuvaneshwari told City Express, “I discontinued my dance classes in 2014 and restarted in 2018. I have taken Skype classes for six months. The classes were held for one hour a day, three days a week. In order to take exams and perfect my dance moves, I have come to India and plan to open a dance school in the future.”

Bhuvaneshwari feels that it has become easier now to learn various arts through the internet. “With the help of special apps, we can attend classes from anywhere in the world. The live classes can be recorded and viewed during practice,” she said. However, she pointed out that there is need for good internet connection on both the ends, and that sometimes, the teacher has to repeat the steps if the video and audio is of poor quality.

“It was my mother’s wish to see me as a professional dancer and her dream will be fulfilled. It has taken years of practice for reaching this stage,” Bhuvaneshwari added, looking forward to her performance in Mysuru.Born and brought up in Bengaluru, she had an interest in the classical dance form from the age of 8. She learnt her first steps from Vidushi Geetha Srinath of Navya Sangama, Bengaluru, and has passed her junior and senior grade Bharatanatyam exams conducted by KSEEB. 

Currently working as an IT professional in London, Bhuvaneshwari holds a diploma from MEI Polytechnic, Bengaluru, and a B.Tech degree from Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani. She is married to Praveen Krishna, a resident of Mysuru, who also works in London.

“Bhuvaneshwari is a multi-talented girl with exceptional skills. Balancing her profession and quenching her passion, Bhuvana has struggled hard and has found her success in life. She has achieved glory in studies as well as co-curricular activities, like folk dance, karate, school band, and sports as well,” Mithra Naveen told CE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp