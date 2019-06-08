Armed with online Bharatanatyam lessons, London-based techie comes home to perform   

K Rathna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Her love towards Indian classical dance was so huge that sitting in London, she has learned the complex Bharatanatyam dance form through Skype from a guru in Mysuru. The dancing skills of 28-year-old Bhuvaneshwari Praveen have been fine-tuned by Guru Vidushi Mithra Naveen of Nada Vidyalaya Academy of Music and Dance. Bhuvaneshwari told City Express, “I discontinued my dance classes in 2014 and restarted in 2018. I have taken Skype classes for six months. The classes were held for one hour a day, three days a week. In order to take exams and perfect my dance moves, I have come to India and plan to open a dance school in the future.”

Bhuvaneshwari feels that it has become easier now to learn various arts through the internet. “With the help of special apps, we can attend classes from anywhere in the world. The live classes can be recorded and viewed during practice,” she said. However, she pointed out that there is need for good internet connection on both the ends, and that sometimes, the teacher has to repeat the steps if the video and audio is of poor quality.

“It was my mother’s wish to see me as a professional dancer and her dream will be fulfilled. It has taken years of practice for reaching this stage,” Bhuvaneshwari added, looking forward to her performance in Mysuru.Born and brought up in Bengaluru, she had an interest in the classical dance form from the age of 8. She learnt her first steps from Vidushi Geetha Srinath of Navya Sangama, Bengaluru, and has passed her junior and senior grade Bharatanatyam exams conducted by KSEEB.

Currently working as an IT professional in London, Bhuvaneshwari holds a diploma from MEI Polytechnic, Bengaluru, and a B.Tech degree from Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani. She is married to Praveen Krishna, a resident of Mysuru, who also works in London.

“Bhuvaneshwari is a multi-talented girl with exceptional skills. Balancing her profession and quenching her passion, Bhuvana has struggled hard and has found her success in life. She has achieved glory in studies as well as co-curricular activities, like folk dance, karate, school band, and sports as well,” Mithra Naveen told CE.