25-yr-old molests woman at her doorstep in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old youth, who was stalking a 40-year-old woman, allegedly tried to enter her house and molest her, in ITI Layout within Bandepalya police limits.The woman, Chandrika (name changed), a homemaker and mother, alleged that the youth was a complete stranger and had been stalking her for two months, besides inappropriately touching her on occasions.

She reportedly told the police that she was extremely scared to step out of her house.

She alleged in her complaint that on June 6, around 6.30 pm, when she was in the house with her daughter, someone knocked on her door. She didn’t open the door as she was busy and it was not the time for her husband to return home. The knocking stopped after two minutes.

However, at 7 pm, the doorbell rang. Chandrika, assuming that her husband arrived, opened the door, only to find the youth on the doorstep. The stranger reportedly told her, “Aunty I want to come inside and talk to you.”

Chandrika replied she did not know him and asked him to leave. However, the youth tried to forcibly enter the house and touched her inappropriately through a crack in the door. The youth allegedly tore her clothes before escaping.

Chandrika alleged that two months ago, the youth had called her brother twice on his mobile phone telling him he wanted to speak to Chandrika. He introduced himself as ‘Anand’.

Whenever she stepped out of the house he would allegedly stalk her and on occasions even stopped her and touched her inappropriately.

She said the youth spoke fluently in Kannada and kept insisting that she spend time with him.

Speaking to the The New Indian Express, Chandrika’s husband said, “Neither my wife nor I have ever seen him in our area or in the surroundings. He comes only to harass my wife and then disappears.”

An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman. We are trying to nab him.”