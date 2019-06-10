Jeweller accuses MLA of spiriting Rs 400 crore in viral suicide-threat audio

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several investors gathered in front of IMA Jewels at Commercial Street on Monday after Mansoor Khan, its founder and MD went absconding.

Earlier in the day, an audio clip of Khan's went viral, where he claimed that he was going to commit suicide.

A police officer said that Khan in his audio note alleged that Congress MLA Roshan Baig had taken Rs 400 crores for him, claiming that the politician did not repay him over failure to get a ticket from the party.

IMA Jewels' investors. (Photo | EPS)

In the clip, Khan also claimed that he was being harassed by other politicians and government officers who had taken money from him.

More than 500 people have invested in IMA Jewels and they are in a state of panic following the viral 'suicide' audio note. Police officials suspect that he might have left the country by leaving the audio message just to mislead cops and investors.

DCP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad convinced the investors that a case has been filed against IMA Jewels and that the police would investigate the case to give justice for them.

A special team has been formed to search for Khan.

Commercial Street police have registered a case.

(With inputs from online desk)