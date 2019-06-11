Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's garbage could soon power planes thanks to this company!

The processing plant, located 20 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, has around 1,000 people working on the technology.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to manage Bengaluru’s garbage crisis, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been handing over five tonnes of garbage to Shell Technology Centre in Devanahalli, on a daily basis. The company, in turn, is using this mixed waste (including plastic) to generate aviation fuel.

Although it is on a trial basis, and the quantity is just a fraction of the 8,080 tonnes of total waste that the city generates daily, the concept has increased BBMP’s hopes of finding long-term solution to Bengaluru’s garbage woes.

The processing plant, located 20 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport, has around 1,000 people working on the technology. The plant was inaugurated in 2017, and over the last two years, trials of the fuel has been successfully tested on automobiles in their 52-acre campus.

Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management and Health, BBMP said that although many companies offered solutions and even gave the BBMP demonstrations with small quantities of garbage (less than one tonne), the corporation wanted solutions where large quantities could be handled to convert waste to energy.

“Shell came to us with this proposal and we found it promising. Every day around five tonnes of garbage is given to them from the Yelahanka zone for their testing,” he added.

Since the last two-and-a-half years, BBMP has been giving a portion of its garbage to the company, which they claim has helped them resolve at least some of its crisis in the Yelahanka zone. According to a Shell company spokesperson, the plant capacity at present is five tonnes. After trials are successful and all details are completed, the plant’s capacity will be increased and this will help resolve Bengaluru’s garbage crises to a larger extent.

“Here, no other bio-product is mixed to generate aviation fuel. We are pursuing the IH2 technology, perceived by Gas Technology Institute, a US-based company, further developed in collaboration with Shell Catalysts and Technologies. We are working to prove that agricultural and other residues can be converted into fuels,” the spokesperson said.

