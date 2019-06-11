Slow vehicles banned on KIA expressway

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the recent accident on Airport Road flyover (Ballari Road) where a car carrying a family of five was hit by an ambulance, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) started a trial run of banning cycles, two-wheelers and autos from travelling on the flyovers of this road. Starting from Monday (June 10), lane discipline will be enforced strictly on this stretch for a week.

“I have instructed DCPs to ensure that slow-moving vehicles such as cycles, two-wheelers, autos and even construction lorries such as RMC mixer machines do not commute on the flyover. Other kinds of trucks and lorries will be allowed but they must restrict their movement on the left side of the road,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P Harishekaran.

In the accident that took place on May 27, the car returning from the airport was hit by a speeding ambulance coming from the opposite direction. The ambulance lost control and hit a divider. It went to the opposite lane and rammed into the car.

“Slow moving vehicles travelling at 40 kmph are obstructing the traffic on this stretch which is why we decided to ban them on a trial basis. We will observe the difficulties on this stretch for a week and then undertake road safety measures accordingly. The road is a 25 to 30 kilometre stretch and the airport traffic is heavy. High speed vehicles go at 80 kmph and get obstructed by the slow-moving vehicles,” he said. He also added that even garbage trucks that are occasionally seen on the flyover will be banned, along with tractors. The road below the flyover can be used by these vehicles.

According to BTP, there are 30,000 vehicles each travelling in the morning and evening with around 360 flights flying iduring these hours. The existing rule of heavy vehicles sticking to the left and higher speeding vehicles using the right lane will be reinforced. Awareness programmes will be conducted to educate auto and BMTC drivers to ensure road safety in this area.

Commenting on the same, transport expert from Praja RAAG, Sanjeev Dyamannavar said: “On the weekends, youngsters drive two-wheelers recklessly. They must be fined for violation by traffic personnel deployed there and CCTVs used by BTP.”