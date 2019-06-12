Home Cities Bengaluru

NGT committee to hear public grievances soon

 The NGT committee on Tuesday announced that it will conduct its maiden public meeting at 11am on June 21, at KK English School in Varthur.

The National Green Tribunal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The NGT committee on Tuesday announced that it will conduct its maiden public meeting at 11 am on June 21, at KK English School in Varthur. At the meeting, grievances of people residing around Bellandur and Varthur lakes will be heard. An NGT committee member said, “During our field visits, many people told us that they wanted to know what was being done to save Varthur and Bellandur lakes.

They said that government officials were not giving a clear picture about what steps were being taken. This public meeting is their chance to approach us.”The committee constituted by NGT and headed by former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde will prepare a report based on the meeting.

Desilting works
The panel has also advised the geology department to identify quarry sites to dump silt. Desilting activities at the lakes will start from September. The NGT panel also noted that BBMP and BDA had proposed to the Urban Development Department to divert the lake water through drains so that the quantum of silt can be ascertained and used to create facilities such as walkways around the lakes.

