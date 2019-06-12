Woman kills self after poisoning her two kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old woman poisoned her two kids before hanging herself at their house in Manorayanapalya, in Hebbal, on Monday night. She left a suicide note stating that no one is responsible for her death. Her husband claimed that she was in depression and was not going to work for the last

few months.

The deceased are identified as Pushpavathi, (30), Jeevan, (8), and her five-month-old daughter. She was married to Nagaraj, a car driver with a private company. The police said that the incident came to light when Nagaraj returned home from work and found the bodies of his family, and called Hebbal police. The kids were found dead on a bed, while her body was found hanging from the ceiling in the room. The police took a statement from Nagaraj.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, available 24/7.