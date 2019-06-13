Bangalore University students sign up as fire volunteers

Nisha Jain M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University (Jnanabharathi campus), in association with the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES), conducted a fire safety awareness programme for students. The event also inducted student fire volunteers, with a training programme held by the KSFES. According to varsity officials, a majority of fire-related accidents reported at the Nagarbhavi Fire Station were from the university’s biopark. The biopark is home to more than 4 lakh trees, 786 plant species, 142 kinds of butterflies and a multitude of other flora and fauna.

T L Ramakrishna, rain fire officer, was the chief guest at the event, and explained the various classes of fire-related accidents and ways to prevent and manage such mishaps. “Being mindful is important and it starts from home. Care must be taken to turn off gas and electrical appliances. In case of fire, one’s priority must be to escape,” explained Ramakrishna.

Demonstrations on the different kinds and ways to use fire extinguishers were held on campus by fire personnel. Besides witnessing how to use an extinguisher, students also got to handle the equipment. As many as 150 students registered as fire volunteers. Dhalanjaya M, a final year PhD student who attended the programme, lauded the university for taking such a measure in order to protect the campus. “I learnt how to extinguish fires caused by cigarettes or glass,” he said.

Professor Renuka Prasad, the biopark’s organiser and coordinator, said that over the summer, university officials had seen a rise in the number of fires on campus. “This is why we held this awareness programme so students will help in preventing fires and aid the fire department if the need arises,” she added.

Agreed Thippesh, a second year MA Kannada student, who said, “It is my duty to protect my campus. We have learnt about what causes a fire and the preventive measures to be taken during a mishap.” All the students who signed up as volunteers were given fire jackets, which were donated by Avinash Chandrashekar, a software engineer at Mindtree.