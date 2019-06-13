Underprivileged children on cloud nine after first plane ride

Home Cities Bengaluru

The childen were taken on an educational tour to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Putting a smile on the faces of 20 underprivileged children, Bangalore North Round Table 25 (BNRT 25) and Ladies Circle 14 (LC 14) turned their dreams of flying in an aeroplane into reality.

These children were from Government Higher Primary School, Kammasandra, and along with two teachers, they were taken on an educational tour to Hyderabad last week. Studying in Classes 6 and 7, they were selected based on their academics, full attendance, performance in sports and co-curricular activities.

The group’s schedule included breakfast at the heritage Taj Mahal Hotel and sightseeing, covering tourist attractions like the Charminar, Birla Planetarium, Lumbani Park, Salarjung Museum, lunch at Paradise Hotel and culminated with dinner before taking the flight back to Bengaluru.

R Roshni, one of the students who was part of the tour, said, “I’m very happy to get the opportunity to visit Charminar. It’s been a great experience so far. We learnt a lot about the story behind why it was built. It was very interesting and I was also very excited about flying by an aeroplane! It was so amazing.”

Another student M Ambuja said, “I cannot believe all this. This is the first time I am moving out of the state. I have never visited the airport or seen an aeroplane from such a short distance. Boarding on an aeroplane was like a dream come true. “Seeing the clouds from the window was simply unbelievable,” exclaimed Bharath Kumar, one of the underprivileged children. 

Commenting on the initiative, Bangalore North Round Table India Chairman Jeetendra Valecha said, “Children are our future and Round Table India takes immense pride in being able to contribute and shape their dreams of flying via this unique initiative that gives kids the opportunity to experience the joy of flying for the very first time. The trip not only gave the children a taste of independence, but also empowered them to dream big, which is an important lesson for children at this age.”

