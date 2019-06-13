Fashion students shine on the ramp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Silver Star Film Makers School of Fashion, Ashok Nagar, hosted a fashion show titled ‘Prince & Princess 2019’ at KEA, Prabath Ranga Mandira, Kamalanagar. The event featured 15 male and 18 female models. Sonal Singh from Bihar won the title of Princess 2019, while Kim from Mizoram and Snehal Birje from Belgaum became the first and second runners up, respectively.

n the male’s category, Venkatesh Vasudev from Bengaluru won the title of Prince 2019, while Mahesh from Andhra Pradesh and Ranjan Kumar became the first and second runners up, respectively. At the event, JN Ravi, founder, Silver Star Film Makers School of Fashion and Indian Film Makers, a film and modeling production house advised the contestants to explore their potential and work hard to improve their strengths in future. Panchatanthra film fame actor Sonal Manterria and Maruthi Jadiyavar, Kannada film producer, were presented on the occasion.