Home Cities Bengaluru

Father and baby: The unspoken bond

Every child develops an inherent bond with their mothers being in-utero.

Published: 13th June 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Venkatesh Babu GM &  Akanksha Pandey
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Every child develops an inherent bond with their mothers being in-utero. It is natural to understand the physical and emotional bonds established between mothers and their children right from the conception.  Over the decades majority of the parenting was the domain of mothers whereas safety and security needs were fulfilled by fathers.

But it is imperative to understand that both parents are important. There are natural differences in the parenting style between a father and a mother towards the child. In the recent times, higher percentage of women are educated, seeking job opportunities and career oriented and the changing family structures towards small and nuclear families has given rise to shift from conventional role assignments to shared responsibility in parenting.

Henceforth, it is not surprising to see fathers nowadays do much more than what they did a generation ago – baby sitting, staying awake at night, drop off kids at school, helping with homework and attending to the basic needs of the child. 

Evidences from most studies on childhood and parenting suggest that mothers try to tend a child with more warmth and reassurances when the child is in distress while on the other hand, fathers tend to inculcate curiosity, inquisitiveness, individuality and distress tolerance.

It is the healthy balance of both that leads to development of emotional regulation in children. Majority of the studies in behavioural sciences in the recent years have affirmed that having an involved father right from the beginning leads to better cognitive, behavioural, general health  and overall well-being of the child.

As a consequence, these children develop stable social connections as they grow older, learn to regulate their feelings and behaviour, acquire better verbal skills, intellectual functioning and academic outcomes.
There has also been variability between father-son relationships from father-daughter relationship.

Fathers tend to be more strict with their daughters during adolescence while sons assert themselves during the same age. It is preferable to practise the concept of authoritative parenting (medium on control and high on warmth) than being authoritarian (low on warmth and high on control) especially during adolescence. The authors are consultant psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore and consultant clinical psychologist, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp