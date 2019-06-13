Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman granted bail in dowry case

 The Karnataka High Court granted bail to a woman who was accused of abetting her daughter-in-law’s suicide.  

Published: 13th June 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court granted bail to a woman who was accused of abetting her daughter-in-law’s suicide.  The judge, while considering her bail took in to accoun the fact that the woman was HIV+.Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav granted bail to 48-year-old petitioner who moved the High Court for bail after her plea was rejected by the sessions court. The woman was the second accused in the case registered by Rajagopalanagar Police. She was in custody since September 25, 2018. 

According to reports, the petitioner’s daughter-in-law was found hanging on September 25, 2018. Her mother filed a complaint alleging her daughter had died as a result of strangulation, either by hand or a piece of cloth. The petitioner was charged with demanding dowry from her daughter-in-law, which drove her to suicide.

“Note is taken of the fact that chargesheet has been filed after the investigation. The  fact as to whether the deceased was driven to end her life as a result of the role of the petitioner along with other accused is a matter to be established in trial. More so, in this case, the petitioner is the mother-in-law of the deceased and whether her acts for demand of dowry constitute an offence is a matter to be proved during trial. Further, as regards to the other allegation that the petitioner had burnt a portion of saree fabric used by the deceased to hang herself is also a matter to be established in trial”, the court said.  

The court also noted that a mere chargesheet could not in any way to be taken to the change the circumstances to release the woman on bail. The fact that she is suffering from HIV is also a fact to be considered while deciding as to whether she is entitled to be released on bail, the court said.  While allowing the bail petition, the court directed the woman to execute a personal bond for a sum of Rs 1 lakh with a surety. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dowry case bail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp