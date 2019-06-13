Woman granted bail in dowry case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court granted bail to a woman who was accused of abetting her daughter-in-law’s suicide. The judge, while considering her bail took in to accoun the fact that the woman was HIV+.Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav granted bail to 48-year-old petitioner who moved the High Court for bail after her plea was rejected by the sessions court. The woman was the second accused in the case registered by Rajagopalanagar Police. She was in custody since September 25, 2018.

According to reports, the petitioner’s daughter-in-law was found hanging on September 25, 2018. Her mother filed a complaint alleging her daughter had died as a result of strangulation, either by hand or a piece of cloth. The petitioner was charged with demanding dowry from her daughter-in-law, which drove her to suicide.

“Note is taken of the fact that chargesheet has been filed after the investigation. The fact as to whether the deceased was driven to end her life as a result of the role of the petitioner along with other accused is a matter to be established in trial. More so, in this case, the petitioner is the mother-in-law of the deceased and whether her acts for demand of dowry constitute an offence is a matter to be proved during trial. Further, as regards to the other allegation that the petitioner had burnt a portion of saree fabric used by the deceased to hang herself is also a matter to be established in trial”, the court said.

The court also noted that a mere chargesheet could not in any way to be taken to the change the circumstances to release the woman on bail. The fact that she is suffering from HIV is also a fact to be considered while deciding as to whether she is entitled to be released on bail, the court said. While allowing the bail petition, the court directed the woman to execute a personal bond for a sum of Rs 1 lakh with a surety.