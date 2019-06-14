Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru municipal body to ask its officials to compost waste at home

In two days, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will issue a notification to all its employees asking them to take up composting at home instead of giving their wet waste for collection.

Published: 14th June 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In two days, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will issue a notification to all its employees asking them to take up composting at home instead of giving their wet waste for collection. In a first, the Palike aims to set an example before expecting citizens to take up home composting. 

“We will issue a notification to gazetted officers and clerical staff of BBMP to take up composting of wet waste at home, instead of giving it away for daily waste collection. This will save BBMP’s expenditure and make officials responsible,” said D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP. The same notification will be sent to the state government for circulation among employees of their departments. 

“At present, this is an advisory only,” Randeep said, further adding that the idea is to make as many zero-waste campuses as possible. Recently, the Governor’s office--Raj Bhavan, gained the zero-waste campus tag by adding an in-situ wet waste composting unit along with two lead composter units.

