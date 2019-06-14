Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s Sai Ram secures rank 67 in AIIMS entrance exam

Sai Ram, student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, has secured All India Rank 67 and 99.98 percentile in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance examination.

Published: 14th June 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria Dsouza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sai Ram, student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, has secured All India Rank 67 and 99.98 percentile in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance examination. He is the son of Madhvi, a homemaker, and Srinivas, a software engineer in Bengaluru. “While most of the study was done in the classroom, I solved a number of previous year question papers to supplement it,” he told The New Indian Express.

Hassan boy DR Phaneendra, student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, has secured All India Rank 77 with a 99.97 percentile in the entrance exam. He is now looking forward to join either AIIMS Bhubaneswar or AIIMS Jodhpur. Phaneendra, son of Madura (junior engineer at KPTCL) and Ramesha (government high school teacher in Kodagu), had secured the top rank in the state in NEET with 99.99 percentile and 686 score.

He had secured a place in the top 50 all India ranks. Second highest NEET scorer in Karnataka--P Mahesh Anand, student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, has secured 99.96 percentile and AIR 125. He is the son of scientist engineer Usha G, and had secured AIR rank 43 in NEET with a  685 score and 99.99 percentile.

