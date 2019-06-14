Home Cities Bengaluru

IMA scam may attract ordinance to ban unregulated deposits

It penalises culprits with 1 to 10 years of imprisonment and fine ranging from Rs 2L to Rs 50cr

Published: 14th June 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Investors file a police complaint against IMA jewels at a kiosk in Shivajinagar on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam may be the first case in Karnataka and perhaps the country, which may attract the provisions of ‘Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Ordinance, 2019’, sources on condition of anonymity told The New Indian Express.

“Prima facie, the IMA scam is a fit case to invoke the new Ordinance, which was promulgated in February as a punitive and deterrent measure against unregulated Ponzi schemes. The Ordinance is valid till August. It is likely to become an Act in the next Parliament session,” an official source said.

The Ordinance penalises unregulated deposit schemes, wilful default in regulated schemes and wrongful inducement of investors to unregulated deposit schemes. It provides for punishment ranging between one year and 10 years and fine ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50 crore and also provides for attachment of properties or assets for repayment to depositors. 

According to sources, the Reserve Bank of India in 2014 and 2015 had “flagged down IMA while raising a series of questions on the unregulated framework under which the Halal investment company was assuring high and unrealistic returns on bullion and monetary deposits. But the police allegedly chose to look the other way. After the RBI’s objection they should have examined the IMA documents and questioned the company founder and management,” an official source said.

“The police claims there were no complaints registered against the IMA until June 9, when an investor - Mohammed Mansoor Khan - filed a complaint at the Commercial Street police station stating that he had lost Rs 4.84 crore. However, there were individual complaints that had reportedly come to the notice of the police earlier but were ‘amicably’ settled to protect the interest of the company,” an official source alleged.
The IMA scam is also under the radar of Central revenue and law enforcement agencies.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is “actively considering booking the Ponzi scheme company under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED will also examine the hawala (illicit money transaction done outside banking channels) angle and whether Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) could be invoked against the company,” he added. 

It is likely that the Special Investigation Team, which has been constituted by the state to investigate the multi-crore scam, may also invoke the ‘Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 2004’ against IMA but critics of the law say it is neither “punitive nor effective.” 
So far, there has been no conviction under the Act because of “bureaucratic layers”, the officer said. 

IMA ROPED IN CLERICS  
The investments in IMA increased because the founder Mansoor Khan promised people returns as per Sharia law. “He had roped in the Masjid committees and clerics to spread the word on Halal investments. The firm assured investors huge returns along with the gold their investments could buy. Many of the initial investors got the promised returns and they brought in more investors. But after his business module started falling last year, Mansoor started advertising in newspapers and media houses,” an insider said.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA scam unregulated deposits Ponzi schemes

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • sachin
    What about action on another scam
    23 hours ago reply
Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp