IMA school to now reopen as government school

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 70 teaching and non-teaching staff of Government V K Obaidullah School in Shivajinagar might soon lose their jobs. The school was adopted by IMA Group of Companies in 2017, but now its fate is uncertain. Education department officials have started the process of replacing the staffers with government teachers so that the nearly 1,000 students do not suffer. This comes a day after parents clamoured outside the school, unsure about the fate of their children, as the school remained closed for two days.

“There is no intimation from the school yet,” Ahmed, a parent, told TNIE on Thursday. His son studies in Class 1, and incidentally, all the teachers from Classes 1 to 3 are appointed and paid by IMA.

“High school students from Classes 8 to 10 are being taken care of by government-appointed teachers at the moment,” said Suma, a teacher at the school.

While the staff has received salary till May, they are now unsure how to go about without being paid. One of the teachers said, “We have families to take care of. It will be difficult for us after a month. We are heading to the police to ask them to collect our documents which are with the IMA.

”Education Department officials told TNIE that temporary transfers have been made to the schools from other government schools. “By July end, permanent teachers will be employed in the school. The school will function as usual from tomorrow (Friday),” he said.

“We will have to reconsider if we want to send our son to school. IMA teachers are the reason our children love going to school. What’s the point of fancy classrooms if the quality of teaching is going to be compromised?” a parent asked.