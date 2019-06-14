Meet Manohar Ranganathan, a man on a blood donation spree

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Human rights activist Manohar Ranganathan first donated blood to a woman suffering from vaginal cancer. Since then, he has donated blood 80 times till date.

It was in 1992 that he met this woman. Ranganathan and the woman’s sons took her to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology. After the check-up, doctors revealed she needed B+ve blood.

“The woman’s sons were a perfect match. However, the older one was an alcoholic and the younger was too weak. I was a match, so I volunteered. It was my first time and I was scared. However, it felt great to donate and save someone’s life. Her sons thanked me and the lady was treated successfully,” he says.

From then on, there was no looking back for the 47-year-old. According to a Lion's Blood Bank official, Ranganathan has donated blood more than 60 times at their blood bank. Apart from that, whenever he knows someone is in need of B+ve he is always there.

“I get WhatsApp messages saying a person needs blood. Many think it is fake or old and ignore it. However, there is a chance it may be genuine,” he says.

Ranganathan has now started asking his family and friends to share his phone number so that those in need can contact him.

In order to donate he eats healthy and stays fit. “The idea is to stay fit so I can continue to donate blood till my last breath.

”So intense is his passion to donate blood that he has inspired his neighbour too. Recently, he got a call saying someone required blood. However, they required O+ve. He asked his neighbour to donate and the neighbour agreed.