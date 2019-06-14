Home Cities Bengaluru

Meet Manohar Ranganathan, a man on a blood donation spree

Human rights activist Manohar Ranganathan first donated blood to a woman suffering from vaginal cancer.

Published: 14th June 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

BLOOD DONATION

Image for representation.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Human rights activist Manohar Ranganathan first donated blood to a woman suffering from vaginal cancer. Since then, he has donated blood 80 times till date.

It was in 1992 that he met this woman. Ranganathan and the woman’s sons took her to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology. After the check-up, doctors revealed she needed B+ve blood.

“The woman’s sons were a perfect match. However, the older one was an alcoholic and the younger was too weak. I was a match, so I volunteered. It was my first time and I was scared. However, it felt great to donate and save someone’s life. Her sons thanked me and the lady was treated successfully,” he says.

From then on, there was no looking back for the 47-year-old. According to a Lion's Blood Bank official, Ranganathan has donated blood more than 60 times at their blood bank. Apart from that, whenever he knows someone is in need of B+ve he is always there.

“I get WhatsApp messages saying a person needs blood. Many think it is fake or old and ignore it. However, there is a chance it may be genuine,” he says.

Ranganathan has now started asking his family and friends to share his phone number so that those in need can contact him. 

In order to donate he eats healthy and stays fit. “The idea is to stay fit so I can continue to donate blood till my last breath.

”So intense is his passion to donate blood that he has inspired his neighbour too. Recently, he got a call saying someone required blood. However, they required O+ve. He asked his neighbour to donate and the neighbour agreed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
blood donation Manohar Ranganathan human rights activist Good News

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp