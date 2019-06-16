Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's elevated corridor row reaches National Green Tribunal

Published: 16th June 2019 04:15 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority-Karnataka (SEIAA-K) giving clearance to the elevated corridor project, the citizen organisations gave a petition to the National Green Tribunal on May 31 to cancel  it."The clearance shouldn't have been given. This project is going to damage the whole city," said Leo F Saldanha from Environment Support Group.

The group also pointed out that when they carried out a protest on March 16, 2019, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy called for a meeting of its representatives at his office. 

He had said that citizen groups, bus passengers, traffic experts, civil society representatives, RWAs and officials will be consulted, before commencing the project. He also mentioned that he would call for public consultations after the Lok Sabha elections. 

But it has been a month since the election is over, the Chief Minister is yet to hold even a single meeting. Now the citizen groups have decided that they will further intensify their protests and also take the necessary legal steps.

Famous activist and theatre personality, Prakash Belwadi said: "The project is in blatant violation of the law mandating public involvement in decision making. The Chief Minister must call for public consultation as promised and all project-related activities must be stopped."

