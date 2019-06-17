Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru cabbie is a Sanskrit scholar, teaches the language too

An avid lover of Sanskrit, Mallappa now teaches Sanskrit at Venkat International School where he is encouraged by the principal Sulochana Balakrishna.

Published: 17th June 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Mallappa V Pattar, a part-time cab driver, has an MA degree in Sanskrit.

Mallappa V Pattar, a part-time cab driver, has an MA degree in Sanskrit. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘Pranamaha Mahodaya’ (Namaste, Sir). This was how a cab driver greeted his passenger. Needless to say, the passenger, a Sanskrit scholar, was pleasantly surprised.

A few months ago, Mallappa V Pattar, a part-time app-based cab driver picked up a passenger from Samskrita Bharati, an organisation to revive Sanskrit, in Girinagar.

The minute he saw the passenger, he could make out that he was a Sanskrit scholar. That’s when Mallappa started conversing in Sanskrit and the scholar was stunned.

“Since he was coming from Aksharam, the premier institute which teaches Sanskrit, I realised he knew Sanskrit and therefore wished him ‘Pranamaha Mahodaya’, and the pandit was extremely happy and started conversing in Sanskrit. We spoke in Sanskrit till I dropped him to his destination,’’ Mallappa recalls the incident.

Mallappa was hardly 10 years old when he used to watch his grandfather reading the Bhagavad Gita. Though it was in Sanskrit, the fonts were in Kannada. “I did not understand the language, but the desire to learn the language arose,” he says.

WATCH | Bengaluru cab driver speaks fluent Sanskrit

Mallappa, from a village in Gokak taluk of Belagavi, came to Bengaluru when he was 12. He joined Brahmovidya Ashram.

Hailing from a family of agriculturists who grow sugarcane, nobody knew Sanskrit. “I started getting adjusted to this environment. At 16, I was able to speak in Sanskrit. Later, I studied Vidwath classes and also cleared MA,” he said.

Soon after his Master’s degree, he started working in schools teaching Sanskrit.

During summer vacation, Mallappa conducts spoken Sanskrit classes for 10 days. “Children are good at picking any new language. They learn Sanskrit with ease. Sanskrit is the mother of all mother tongues. It is easy to learn,’’ he said. Mallappa who also plays tabla, harmonium, keyboard, is good at vocals too. He teaches Sanskrit songs. “I show Sanskrit movies to children on YouTube,’’ he said.

An avid lover of Sanskrit, Mallappa now teaches Sanskrit at Venkat International School where he is encouraged by the principal Sulochana Balakrishna. “I teach Sanskrit to children from class 3 to 10 here. After school hours and during holidays - summer, Dasara and other government holidays- I drive the cab. Wherever I can speak or get a chance to speak this language, I converse in Sanskrit. At home, my wife and son can understand Sanskrit and they speak the language too,’’ he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru Bengaluru cabbie sanskrit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp