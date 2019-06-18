Bengaluru has to wait longer for date with monsoon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year, monsoon is making a delayed entry into the state and it will be further delayed in Bengaluru. Though there are no agricultural activities in the state capital, the temperature and biodiversity in the city will be affected due to the delayed monsoon, experts say.

Usually, in June, the temperature varies between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru. But with no monsoon showers, the temperature will vary between 29 and 33.7 degrees Celsius, as per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC).

While monsoon usually hits the city during June second week, this time it is delayed by at least 17 days. According to KSNDMC, from June 11 to 17, Bengaluru should have received 17.1mm rainfall, but it has received only 1.5mm rain, which is a deficit of 91%.

KSNDMC Director Srinivas Reddy said as on Monday, clouds have formed in the Malnad region but have not spread to the north interior or south interior parts of the state. There is no cloud formation in Bengaluru. It might take another three days for the clouds to form and hopefully, by June 21, Bengaluru might get its monsoon shower.

Till now, whatever rain Bengaluru received was just pre-monsoon showers, he said.“Many of the lakes in Bengaluru were desilted and are waiting for showers. We are hoping for better rains this year and then at least some of the lakes will be filled,’’ a BBMP official said.

The delay in monsoon is having an impact on the biodiversity too. Environmentalist AN Yellappa Reddy said the late showers means there will be change in flowering pattern and fruits too. Honey bees, birds and other animals will find it difficult to sustain. “This year there has been an exceptional delay, we are hoping there will be better showers,” he said.