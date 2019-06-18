IMA Jewels scam: HC asks Karnataka government to submit report, give details to ED

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday asked the State Government to file a status report, indicating steps taken by it to protect the interests of investors in ponzi schemes, including IMA Jewels. It also asked the government to share necessary details with the Enforcement Directorate, if scheduled offences are registered.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice HT Narendra Prasad, issued the direction while hearing a PIL filed by Imran Pasha of Rasheed Nagar and Nazia Banu of Shivajinagar. The petitioners sought a probe by central agencies, alleging cheating by a list of companies they named as respondents in their petition.

The counsel for the ED told the court that action had been initiated against two companies immediately after complaints were filed. The court then asked the ED to coordinate with state agencies.

Additionally, notices were also issued to the IMA group, Burraqh group, Aala Ventures, Tiforp Trading Service Private Limited and other companies.

Hearing another two Writ Petitions, Justice Alok Aradhe also ordered a notice to be issued to Mohammed Mansoor Khan, IMA’s Managing Director and others. The petitioner, Mohammed Sirajuddin, a resident of Chickpet, also sought a probe by the CBI stating that there was no scope for a fair investigation by state police and accused the Assistant Commissioner, Bengaluru North, of not taking action against IMA through a public notice was issued. Sirajuddin also alleged that this inaction led to people being cheated of more than `10,000 crore. Another petitioner Iqbal Ahmed, made a similar prayer.