Move over law of gravity, aerial yoga is the new fitness mantra

BENGALURU : Yoga is no longer confined to the use of mats; rather innovative developments have taken place to make it a more diverse fitness routine. It not just defies Newton’s concept of gravity but also breaks conventional yoga forms.Anti-gravity or aerial yoga seems to be intimidating and surreal on the outlook, but it provides an effective, calming and fun-filled experience. It enhances core muscles while strengthening them. Typically, only a silk cloth is used during the practice.

“The primary focus in anti-gravity or aerial yoga is stretching the muscles, especially of the spine. Importance is given to lengthening the spine, releasing its compression and increasing pulling strength of the body. It improves flexibility, challenges the nervous system and mental capacity, and strengthens the upper back of the body,” explains Ashrita Lonkande, owner of Zen yoga studio, Thanisandra.

“Agreed Sharanya Vivek, yoga trainer at Trsyt studios, Ashok Nagar, who added that aerial yoga is a modern take on traditional yoga. It helps people overcome their fear of inversion, providing a calming motion. “The main errand is to simplify complicated asana and make it fun- loving,” she said.

“I’ve been actively practising yoga and it’s only in the last two years that I took up aerial yoga. Contradictory to what is seen, it’s a very beginner-friendly style of yoga. It increased my flexibility,” added Lonkande.

“I’ve been a fitness enthusiast for over three years now and run six days a week. To reduce the strain on the muscles and stretch out my body, I decided to try this. After starting aerial yoga a few months ago, I see a positive change in my posture, balance and overall body language. It is not only a beneficial exercise as we age, but every aspect of it is interesting,” said Sheela Kumar, a 36-year-old private firm employee.