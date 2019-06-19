Home Cities Bengaluru

Exploring Bengaluru’s beauty through storytelling

 Celebrating the beauty of Bengaluru, a total of 60 poets and storytellers gathered in the city and shared their poems and stories.

Published: 19th June 2019

Sixty poets and storytellers from different walks of life attended the event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Celebrating the beauty of Bengaluru, a total of 60 poets and storytellers gathered in the city and shared their poems and stories. Organised by Poets of Bangalore, a city-based group, at Grexter Aquilla, HSR Layout on June 15, this poetry and storytelling night provided an opportunity for creative minds from different walks of life to put their hearts out.

“The purpose of the event was to give expression to this city’s hidden emotions or the inexpressible beauty of Bengaluru. This city accepts people from versatile backgrounds, culture and ethnicities. Historically, poets and writers played amazing roles in putting sensitive issue in front of the society with confidence, dire and effectiveness.

Through these kinds of events, we wish to gather people who can articulate their views on how to make this city the best in the world through their poems and stories” says Ravi Vishwakarma, co-founder of Poets of Bangalore.  While Alisha and Falguni presented themselves as amazing hosts, the guitar performance of Christian, who is also a poet stole many hearts.

The poets came from versatile backgrounds like NDA cadets, students, IT professionals, mental fitness trainers and doctors. Ronit, a young poet discussed feminism through his poems, while Christian talked about dying lakes through his creation ‘Lit the Show’.  From raising awareness on the condition of dying lakes in the city to issues such as gender equality, and mental health, the poetry and storytelling night touched upon myriad topics and socially relevant issues. 

