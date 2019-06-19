Home Cities Bengaluru

India-Qatar drug trafficking busted

Two of those arrested, Abu Thahir, (23) and Mohammed Afzal, (25), are major operators in the drug trafficking syndicate between the two countries, the release added.

Published: 19th June 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A drug trafficking syndicate operating between India and Qatar has been busted by the Bangalore unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), following the seizure of narcotic drugs from bags of four individuals at the departure area of the Kempe Gowda International Airport. The drugs were concealed in sanitary napkins. Two of them were sent to the custody of the NCB on Monday, while the other two were sent to judicial custody. 

According to an official release, NCB officials intercepted a Maruti swift car on June 15 following a tip-off. “During the search 510 grams of Methamphetamine and 572 Lycrica capsules were seized from their bags. These drugs were found concealed in packets of sanitary napkins,” the release said. They were to be transported by their accomplice, Khusboo Sharma, on a flight to Doha. 

Two of those arrested, Abu Thahir, (23) and Mohammed Afzal, (25), are major operators in the drug trafficking syndicate between the two countries, the release added. Officials later conducted a search operation in their house at Lindon Street in Austin Town and recovered more drugs. 2.85 kg of Hashish Oil, 13.68 kg Hashish, 330 grams Methamphetamine, 9.05 kg Ganja and 4014 Lyrica capsules were seized.

Lyrica capsules that used to treat epilepsy and anxiety and are being misused for recreational use in the Middle East. Methaptamine in higher doses can cause psychosis, seizures and cerebral haemorrhage. The drugs were bought from different parts of the country including Delhi, Goa and Kerala. 

All those arrested have been produced before the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge and Special judge for NDPS Act cases on June 17. The kingpins, Afzal and Thahir, have been sent to the custody of the NCB, while Khusboo and another facilitator Mohammed Asif, a native of Mangaluru, have been remanded to judicial custody.This is the third time Qatar-bound drugs are being seized by NCB this year, and it is likely to cripple drug trafficking syndicate between the two countries. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drug trafficking India Qatar Narcotics Control Bureau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp