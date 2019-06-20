Double joy: Visitors to Lalbagh can now enjoy two waterfalls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Visitors to Lalbagh Botanical Garden on Wednesday evening were thrilled to see two waterfalls. Some were seen making videos and taking selfies at the site. The officials from Horticulture Department have created two waterfalls in the existing three-acre lake. The mechanism is to recycle stagnant water in the lake by using artificial technology, which looks like a waterfall.

Visitors can now enjoy the falls every hour, for a duration of 20 minutes. The falls will be, however, switched off from 10am to 11am, as according to horticulture officials, there is not much foot fall at that time. Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of Lalbagh M R Chandrashekhar, said the large waterfall was first created to recycle and treat stagnant water in the lake. It was started around two years ago, but was not switched on regularly. This was because of ongoing works at the lower end of the lake.

The topography of the lake is such that it looks like two water bodies, one small and the other big. Now the mechanism has been designed in such a way that water from the large water body flows down like a waterfall and further flows down towards the smaller water body, looking like two waterfalls. The department spent around Rs 1.8 crore for the large waterfall and Rs 50 lakh for the smaller one.“By using technology to circulate water, the department has been able to restore the lake and make it a tourist attraction,” he said.