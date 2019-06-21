Four people injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla, video goes viral

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four people were injured after a thrill ride crashed at Wonderla park near Bidadi on June 18. A video of the mishap has gone viral on Friday. The names of the injured are not known as they did not approach the police to file a complaint, an officer from the Bidadi police station said.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place in the afternoon when more than 20 people were on the ride.

A power shutdown caused the ride to stop midway and the staff began to manually bring it down. However, in this process, the machine crashed, trapping the legs of four riders between the ground and the machinery.

They shouted for help and the technicians managed to pull them out and they were rushed to a private hospital.

"The staff at Wonderla and hospital did not inform about the mishap and we came to know about the incident on Friday. Our staff has been sent to gather details of the incident and action will be taken," Bidadi police said.

A spokesperson from Wonderla told The New Indian Express, "We did not inform the police since it was not a major incident."