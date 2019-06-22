Two die after fall from pub on Bengaluru's Church Street

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old employee of a private company and his woman friend died after they accidentally fell down from the second floor of a pub on Church Street on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Pawan Attavar, who works with a publication, and his friend Vedha R, an IT employee.

A police officer from Cubbon Park police station said the two were coming down after a party at #BEiR pub around 11.30 pm when they slipped and fell.

They first fell on a window and crashed to the ground. Vedha was killed on the spot while Pawan succumbed to injuries in Bowring hospital. Police have recorded the statements of the pub staff and further investigations are on. The post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday.