Rani Chennamma Express new look wows passengers  

Published: 23rd June 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

The new and improved Rani Chennamma Express was flaged off from KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru on Saturday | Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second train with Project Utkrisht in South Western Railway Zone, the Rani Chennamma Express, was flagged off from the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway (KSR) Station at 9.15 pm on Saturday by Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan. 

Decked up with colourful garlands and roses, the train heading from Bengaluru to Kolhapur (Train no.16589) was painted in yellow and red and was a hit with visitors as well as passengers as many used the colourful train as a backdrop to take selfies. 

Umakant Bijapur, advisor at Syscontech Consulting India Ltd at Jayanagar, heading to Dharwad, was a picture of happiness as he was travelling in the first tier coach of the train. “I have travelled by the Rani Chennamma since my childhood in Dharwad.  It is a lifeline for us. To see it with such good paint,  toilets, cushioned seats, the train staff in uniforms and the overall cleanliness is such a delight for me,” he said. 

H Basavaraj,  travelling in the unreserved coach to Kolhapur said,  “I have never seen such clean toilets and good lighting in my previous trips. It is a real surprise.” 

