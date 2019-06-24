CCB police shoot at, arrest history-sheeter Koli Fayaz’s son

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Sunday afternoon, shot at and nabbed 34-year-old Amir Khan alias Pappu, the son of Koli Fayaz, a notorious history-sheeter who was killed by a gang in 1995. The incident took place at Doddagubbi near Kothanur.

A senior police officer said that Pappu had managed to get bail from court in an earlier case but was not coming to the police station in connection with the other cases filed against him in Bharathinagar and Shivajinagar for the past few months.

The court had issued an arrest warrant against him. Based on a tip-off, a police team, headed by inspector Lakshmikanth, went to Kothanur to nab him. Pappu spotted the police team approaching and tried to escape. Head constable Umesh chased him but Pappu attacked him with a knife. So, the inspector shot him in his leg after issuing a warning. Both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and discharged after getting first aid.

Pappu became a part of the underworld in 2003, eight years after his father died. He was just 10 when his father was murdered. Fayaz’s protege Tanveer took Pappu under his wing. Tanveer fled to Dubai after Fayaz’s death. Pappu is involved in 22 cases including two murders, robberies and attempts to murder.