Home Cities Bengaluru

CCB police shoot at, arrest history-sheeter Koli Fayaz’s son

The court had issued an arrest warrant against him. Based on a tip-off, a police team, headed by inspector Lakshmikanth, went to Kothanur to nab him.

Published: 24th June 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Sunday afternoon, shot at and nabbed 34-year-old Amir Khan alias Pappu, the son of Koli Fayaz, a notorious history-sheeter who was killed by a gang in 1995. The incident took place at Doddagubbi near Kothanur.

A senior police officer said that Pappu had managed to get bail from court in an earlier case but was not coming to the police station in connection with the other cases filed against him in Bharathinagar and Shivajinagar for the past few months.

The court had issued an arrest warrant against him. Based on a tip-off, a police team, headed by inspector Lakshmikanth, went to Kothanur to nab him. Pappu spotted the police team approaching and tried to escape.  Head constable Umesh chased him but Pappu attacked him with a knife.  So, the inspector shot him in his leg after issuing a warning. Both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and discharged after getting first aid.

Pappu became a part of the underworld in 2003, eight years after his father died. He was just 10 when his father was murdered. Fayaz’s protege Tanveer took Pappu under his wing.  Tanveer fled to Dubai after Fayaz’s death. Pappu is involved in 22 cases including two murders, robberies and attempts to murder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koli Fayaz crime bengaluru
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp