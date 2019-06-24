Home Cities Bengaluru

Scientist aims to set record with 4-storey-high tree

The jamun tree (Cumini tree) is now 15 years old. While it usually grows to a height of 30 feet, Babu’s tree stands tall and proud at 39.2 feet, which is almost as high as a four-storey building.

Published: 24th June 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 04:48 PM

S Ramesh Babu is currently focusing on growing more tall  trees to set world records

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Retired metallurgist S Ramesh Babu, from the Indian Institute of Science, is all set to register his name in the book of Unique World Records for the two tallest jamun and drumstick trees in his house at Kodigehalli, Tatanagar. 

The jamun tree (Cumini tree) is now 15 years old. While it usually grows to a height of 30 feet, Babu’s tree stands tall and proud at 39.2 feet, which is almost as high as a four-storey building. His 11-year-old drumstick tree (Oleifera tree) is 26 feet tall as opposed to the regular 20 feet high height.

Babu noticed the trees growing exceptionally tall while they were fruiting. He then took it upon himself to measure them every year. He spends hours together with the trees, only to analyse their growth and water them and never uses any chemicals or fertilisers to grow them. 

The scientist also holds the world record for the tallest hibiscus plant, longest Nitya Mallige branch, biggest may flower, tallest Bettada Tavare tree, tallest Parvati Jade and tallest Simarouba tree. “Totally I have 20 trees on a site measuring 60x40. I have left aside a 700 sq ft garden space and constructed a home in the remaining space.

I have a total of 67 records in various fields, of which I have created world record for eight trees,” says Babu, adding that he is currently focusing on growing more tall trees to set world records. “I have to look after them and be careful so that they do not fall. But each tree is supporting the other,” the 63-year-old added. 

