Home Cities Bengaluru

Cartoon gallery to host national exhibition in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru exhibition will be open to the public till July 27 at Indian Cartoon Gallery.

Published: 25th June 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

The cartoons in the competition were mostly based on current political and social situations.

The cartoons in the competition were mostly based on current political and social situations.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Cartoonists (IIC) plays a significant role in presenting powerful pieces of imagery to the city audience. Since 2007, IIC’s Indian Cartoon Gallery has been hosting several national and international cartoon exhibitions in Bengaluru.

As a part of Indian Cartoon Gallery’s 12th anniversary, the institute is organising a national-level exhibition as well as the prize distribution of 11th Intentional  Maya Kamath Memorial Awards Competition for Excellence In Political Cartooning.  

Named after renowned Indian cartoonist Maya Kamath, the competition took place in 2018 and the jury members included late playwright Girish Karnad, artist and sculptor Balan Nambiar, senior cartoonist BG Gujjarappa and noted writer and editor Vivek Shanbhag.

The cartoons in the competition were mostly based on current political and social situations.

An enormous amount of talent was noticed in the Budding Category of the contest.

The upcoming exhibition at the Indian Cartoon Gallery will feature the selected 50 Indian cartoons and six works of budding cartoonists from the competition. “IIC always tries to promote the art of cartoonists and inspire youngsters to take up cartooning seriously. Till now, Indian Cartoon Gallery has hosted 162 exhibitions,” says V G Narendra, managing trustee, IIC.

The prize distribution ceremony and exhibition will be inaugurated on July 6 at 11am by Sudhakar Rao, former chief secretary, Government of Karnataka and former adviser, NGMA, Bengaluru.

The exhibition will be open to the public till July 27 at Indian Cartoon Gallery. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Institute of Cartoonists Bengaluru Karnataka Sudhakar Rao
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp