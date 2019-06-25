On the cards: Walkway among trees at Lalbagh

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Horticulture department has proposed a canopy walkway amid trees at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden to the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The idea is to give an aerial view to visitors from a height of 50-odd feet.

“We are working on the design and have proposed the idea to the department. It would be around 100 feet and we are going to give options for where this could come up, including near Lalbagh lake. If the tourism department approves, the cost may come up to Rs 1 crore,” said M R Chandrashekar, deputy director of horticulture department (Lalbagh).

The department referred to the treetop walkway at Kew Royal Gardens in London, which is the world’s largest botanical garden. Apart from giving an aerial view of trees that range anywhere between 16 feet to 80 or 90 feet, it will also be of use to eco-watchers, the department said.

“People can get a closer look at bird species, while botanists and taxonomists can study flowers and fruit tree species up close. We are yet to work out a cost and have asked architects to come up with four to five proposals by looking at different treetop canopy designs across the globe,” M Jagadeesh, joint director of the department (parks and gardens) said.

The designs will be put forward to the Technical Advisory Committee, including retired IFS Yellappa Reddy.

Other plans

The department has also proposed the construction of 100 rainwater harvesting systems, each of which would cost around Rs 45,000. One was set up 20 days ago by the department itself.

“The one we have installed is 15 to 20 feet deep and 4 feet wide. It has cement rings surrounded by jelly stones that serve as catchment pits. The water percolates through the stones, and also enters the rings through holes. Lalbagh itself has enough water for maintenance but this exercise is to recharge groundwater levels,” said M R Chandrashekar, deputy director of horticulture department (Lalbagh).

The garden currently receives water from a sewage treatment plant supplying 1.4 million litres per day.

“The units would improve the ground water table of areas near Lalbagh as well. It will help plant growth inside the garden and also recharge the three borewells we have. There is a slope near the lake, the base of which could also serve as a catchment point through an RWH system,” he added.

Jagadeesh told CE that they have also sent the proposal to a few NGOs, one of whom expressed interest and is looking for sponsors.