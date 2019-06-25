Home Cities Bengaluru

On the cards: Walkway among trees at Lalbagh

Karnataka Horticulture department proposed an idea to give visitors an aerial view from a height of 50-odd feet and also proposed 100 rainwater harvesting systems.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

With a canopy walkway, botanists and taxonomists can study flowers and fruit tree species up close.

With a canopy walkway, botanists and taxonomists can study flowers and fruit tree species up close.

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Horticulture department has proposed a canopy walkway amid trees at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden to the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The idea is to give an aerial view to visitors from a height of 50-odd feet.

“We are working on the design and have proposed the idea to the department. It would be around 100 feet and we are going to give options for where this could come up, including near Lalbagh lake. If the tourism department approves, the cost may come up to Rs 1 crore,” said M R Chandrashekar, deputy director of horticulture department (Lalbagh).

The department referred to the treetop walkway at Kew Royal Gardens in London, which is the world’s largest botanical garden. Apart from giving an aerial view of trees that range anywhere between 16 feet to 80 or 90 feet, it will also be of use to eco-watchers, the department said.

“People can get a closer look at bird species, while botanists and taxonomists can study flowers and fruit tree species up close. We are yet to work out a cost and have asked architects to come up with four to five proposals by looking at different treetop canopy designs across the globe,” M Jagadeesh, joint director of the department (parks and gardens) said.

The designs will be put forward to the Technical Advisory Committee, including retired IFS Yellappa Reddy.

Other plans

The department has also proposed the construction of 100 rainwater harvesting systems, each of which would cost around Rs 45,000. One was set up 20 days ago by the department itself.

“The one we have installed is 15 to 20 feet deep and 4 feet wide. It has cement rings surrounded by jelly stones that serve as catchment pits. The water percolates through the stones, and also enters the rings through holes. Lalbagh itself has enough water for maintenance but this exercise is to recharge groundwater levels,” said M R Chandrashekar, deputy director of horticulture department (Lalbagh).

The garden currently receives water from a sewage treatment plant supplying 1.4 million litres per day.

“The units would improve the ground water table of areas near Lalbagh as well. It will help plant growth inside the garden and also recharge the three borewells we have. There is a slope near the lake, the base of which could also serve as a catchment point through an RWH system,” he added.

Jagadeesh told CE that they have also sent the proposal to a few NGOs, one of whom expressed interest and is looking for sponsors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Horticulture department Lalbagh Botanical Garden eco-watchers Bengaluru
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp