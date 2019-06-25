Home Cities Bengaluru

Potholes, sewage delay ongoing Bengaluru Metro work on Bannerghatta Road

BMRCL insists the Bangalore Water Supply Board is responsible for the major mess on this road that is slowing down traffic, a charge the latter denies.

Published: 25th June 2019

BMRCL is facing problems due to uneven manholes and broken roads.

BMRCL is facing problems due to uneven manholes and broken roads. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ongoing civil works by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Bannerghatta Road for the 7.5-km elevated stretch of the Nagawara-Gottigere Line is facing problems from overflowing sewage from uneven manholes and recurring potholes on the roads.

BMRCL insists the Bangalore Water Supply Board (BWSSB) is responsible for the major mess on this road that is slowing down traffic, a charge the latter denies.

The segment between Swagath Road Cross Metro station and Gottigere Metro stations form the elevated stretch on this largely underground Metro corridor. Civil works are on along this line in connection with the five stations of IIM(B), J P Nagar, Swagath Cross, Hulimavu and Gottigere for over a year now.

“Piling works (laying of foundation stone) have been completed in three stations and is still going on for two more,” the official said. A senior Metro official said BMRCL was facing flak from road users for the damage to the road as well with sewage spilling onto the streets. “If you see the stretch from Arakere signal to Janardhan Towers where we are working now, water is stagnant all along. The half open manholes spill the sewage onto the street and the stagnant water ensures traffic flow on the portion open for traffic is very slow,” he said.

Workers contracted by BMRCL spend time setting the roads right as well as the manholes, he pointed out. “There is repair work being done by us every other day and this is impeding our pace of work,” another official added.

Vehicle users lament about the roads and blame ongoing work by us but it is BWSS that needs to take the flak, he added.

A BWSSB official said, “When we fix a manhole, there needs to be some time given, but Metro workers go ahead with their work which ensures it gets damaged again.”

