Suicide attempts in Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha is worrying police

Vidhana Soudha police pointed out that many attempts to suicide resulting from government apathy, have taken place inside Vidhana Soudha and outside the ministers’ chambers, at Vikasa Soudha.

By Ashwini M Sripad & Manju Shettar
BENGALURU: Suicide attempts at the corridors of power of the state are giving Vidhana Soudha police serious challenges.

This year alone, since February, there have been four such cases reported. They indicate disappointment, frustration and helplessness among people, towards governance or the lack of it.

The police pointed out that many attempts to suicide resulting from government apathy, have taken place inside Vidhana Soudha, outside the ministers’ chambers, at Vikasa Soudha and MS Building.

They head to these departmental offices seeking resolutions to their persisting problems.

A senior police official who preferred not to be named, said the corridors of power witness a big crowd of people daily, not only from the city but also from the different corners of the state.

Given the way the government and its machinery moves at a snail’s pace, the hopes of an early resolution to their problems are often dashed, causing much anguish.

Relentless persistence of these problems often push the affected individuals to the edge.  

Another senior official told TNIE, “Often, frisking does not reveal any potentially dangerous substance, like poison, that they may be carrying in person with an intent to swallow it at a strategic location for better effect. It is really challenging.”

Retired additional superintendent of police, BB Ashok Kumar, said those who come to Vidhana Soudha to take this kind of extreme step like to attract the attention of the Chief Minister or the minister concerned, instead of seeking publicity from the media.

He said “It is the duty of authorities concerned to solve the problems at the department level instead of pushing them to reach Vidhana Soudha. The CM must take action against those officials who do hear the problems of the citizens.”

