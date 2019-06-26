Home Cities Bengaluru

KERC’s solar power tariff revision faces objection

Officials at the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Tuesday were greeted with queries and strong opposition on their proposal to revise the solar power tariff.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials at the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Tuesday were greeted with queries and strong opposition on their proposal to revise the solar power tariff.KERC organised a public hearing on Tuesday to hear the woes of citizens. The commission called for a meeting to discuss its proposal to revise capital cost from Rs 314 lakh to Rs 373.30 lakh.

'Citizens complained that the government was not keen on promoting solar policy. Vidisha Dubey, from Amplus Energy Solutions, said that while the government is keen on implementing the solar policy, the KERC and BESCOM is not. “They want people to draw power only from them. This is why, while other states are increasing the solar power export tariff, the energy department is proposing to increase it.” 

Ishwar, another complainant, said that KERC should issue guidelines for rooftop solar panels on government buildings. KERC chairman Shambhu Dayal Meena said GST is not applicable on the tariff proposed. Tariff rates are dependent on the cost of panels procured from the international market. He assured that there will be another meeting to hear more views.

