NIA arrests blast accused from near city

BENGALURU: Habib-ur-Rehman, an absconding terror accused and alleged key person in banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday from Doddaballapur, in connection with the October 2014 Burdwan blast case.

Rehman alias Habibur S K, alias Sheikh, alias Habibur Kabore Shaik (28), was chargesheeted by the NIA along with the other accused on March 30, 2015, for his “direct involvement to wage war against India and Bangladesh,” said an NIA spokesperson. Rehman is a resident of Muluk Shantipalli village in West Bengal (WB), and has been “closely associated with senior JMB leader Jahidul Islam, alias Kausar, Rahamatullah S K, alias Sajid. He was an active JMB member and had attended a number of training camps conducted by the,” said the officer.

Rehman was produced before the XLIX, Additional City Civil and Sessions Court and NIA Special Judge here on Tuesday. “The court has granted five days’ transit remand for producing him before the NIA special court in Kolkata,” he added.